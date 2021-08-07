Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

