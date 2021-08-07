Eaton Vance Management Makes New $73,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $408.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

