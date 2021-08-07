State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $273,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSC stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

