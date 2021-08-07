Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 753 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDA stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.