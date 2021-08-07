IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,371 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.28 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.