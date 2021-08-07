Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,698,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $83.43 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.