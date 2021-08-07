2,986 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.