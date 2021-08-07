Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

AVIR opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.10.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

