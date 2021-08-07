Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) were down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.62. Approximately 4,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 582,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after buying an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.