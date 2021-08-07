Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.84

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 7487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

