Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 5.5%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 16,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 397,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $21,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

