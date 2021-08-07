Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Down 5.7%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 102,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,529,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 153.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 33.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 239,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 26.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $3,798,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

