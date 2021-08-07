The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

