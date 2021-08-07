Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $499.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

