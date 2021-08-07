Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

