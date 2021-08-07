Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

