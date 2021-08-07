Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

BWB opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $471.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

