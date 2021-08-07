Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $12,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $41,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Coherent stock opened at $242.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.14. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

