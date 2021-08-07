New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.