Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $3.06. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

