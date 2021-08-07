New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 9,500 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

