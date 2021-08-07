Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 195,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.90.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

