Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,484 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

