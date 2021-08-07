Raymond James Lowers The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $230.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

SMG opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

