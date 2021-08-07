Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies. This along with a combination of lower interest rates and rising need for more work-at-home space positively impacted affordability, thereby helping the company to deliver solid performance. Backed by the above-mentioned positives, the company raised its fiscal 2021 guidance for key metrics. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analyst’s optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, rising building materials and labor costs are growing concerns for the company’s margin. Also, increasing lumber prices are likely to weigh on the bottom line.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.35.

TOL opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

