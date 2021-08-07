The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.