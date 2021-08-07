JMP Securities Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $28.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.