Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $281.78 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.46 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

