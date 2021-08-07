Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.