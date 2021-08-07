Raymond James Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,023. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.