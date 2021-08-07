Canaccord Genuity Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $73.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRC. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.