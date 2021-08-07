Brian Kerzner Purchases 200,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,738,000 shares in the company, valued at C$547,600.
Shares of PGZ stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$124.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.84.
About Pan Global Resources
