Brian Kerzner Purchases 200,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,738,000 shares in the company, valued at C$547,600.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$124.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.84.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

