PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $24,717.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $24,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.

PGTI stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

