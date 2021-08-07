TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.27.

TU opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

