Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mimecast Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mimecast in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.