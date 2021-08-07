Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.