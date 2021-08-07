Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran Acquires 1,500 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

