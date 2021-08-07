Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWNK. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

TWNK opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

