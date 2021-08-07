Scott Lish Sells 10,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alphatec by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alphatec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.