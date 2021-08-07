Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capital Southwest Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $584.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

