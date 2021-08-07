HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HubSpot’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.14. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $251.33 and a 52 week high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

