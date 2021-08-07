Canaccord Genuity Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $685.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $580.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $251.33 and a twelve month high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

