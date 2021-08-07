Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $391.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Roku by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

