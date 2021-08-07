SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of SHE opened at $104.26 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.77.

