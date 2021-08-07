Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

