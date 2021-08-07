Morgan Stanley Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $235.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.18.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $228.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.