Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,700. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.