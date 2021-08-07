State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $118.15 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.65.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

