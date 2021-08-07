ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

