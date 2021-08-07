Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $352,890.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total transaction of $352,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

